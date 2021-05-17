THERE'S no better way to start the week than with lockdown restrictions easing and a McDonald’s Monday deal.
This Monday, May 17, customers can now enjoy dining inside the restaurant and two fantastic offers.
Further easing of lockdown restrictions today will see the reopening of indoor hospitality venues after months of closure.
To celebrate the easing of restrictions, McDonald’s is rolling out a special Monday deal to give customers a discount on two of its most popular food items.
May 17 meal deal
Lunch is covered as the fast food chain is also offering a second deal, with the McChicken Sandwich available for a mere 99p, saving customers £2.50.
The McDonald’s Mondays calendar of deals is available exclusively on the My McDonald’s App, so customers will need to download the app to claim the discount.
The app will also keep fans up to date on the latest McDonald’s deals each week.
Dine-in service resumes
McDonald’s restaurants will reopen on 17 May for indoor dining.
For ultimate safety and convenience, table service and app ordering is encouraged, meaning customers can order and eat their meals without leaving their table.
McDonald’s remains open for walk-in and takeaway service as well, and customers can still order via the Drive-thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App.
McDonald’s breakfast is available from 6am-11am daily and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn