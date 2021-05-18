AS INDOOR hospitality venues opened their doors for the first time in months on Monday, a vintage tea room in Chepstow had its grand opening - an event which was "a long time coming".
Laura Hays worked as a PA for most of her life, but says that she "always knew" what she wanted to do.
And on Monday Today Marmalade House Vintage Tea Rooms officially opened its doors.
The business is located on the high street, in the site of the former All About Eve bridal shop.
"It's amazing to finally be open," said Ms Hays.
"It’s been a long time coming.
"We have been doing takeaways for a while which was good preparation.
"Everyone present at the grand opening event has helped the café in some way on its journey.
"This is to say thank you to all of them."
Among the attendees was Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, from Welsh homelessness charity, The Wallich.
Marmalade House will be operating on a booking system and has already been "inundated" with requests.
"We've had bookings for baby showers and all sorts already," said Ms Hays.
The tea rooms will be open at business hours all week, except Tuesdays.
Marmalade House offers a range of afternoon teas, speciality teas, sandwiches and cakes.
The tea room can also serve champagne after successfully acquiring an alcohol licence.