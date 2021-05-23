THE Half Moon Hotel, Llanthony, Monmouthshire, originally opened in the 1920s.
It is a privately-run free-house and B&B which is dog and child friendly. There is a secure beer garden as well as a restaurant and bar area. There is a private car park available for customers to use.
The pub, nestled in the heart of the Black Mountains, is a traditional Welsh Inn, which was originally built as two workmans cottages in the 1700s. It has a natural flagstone floor, a roaring log fire on cold days and cosy seating areas and it serves locally sourced food and wonderful ales.
Awards?
It has a certificate of excellence from Tripadvisor
Tell us why it is so popular with your customers
It is in a great location, has friendly staff, good beer, good food and a pretty garden.
Do you serve food?
Yes, pub grub. Homemade lasagne, ploughmans, sandwiches, burgers
Live music?
No
Live sport?
No
What can we expect when we visit you?
Good covid-safe environment with well-spaced tables, sanitizer and table service.
What did you get up to as a business during lockdown?
Decorating, walking, learning to paint in oil.
Tell us about the drinks you serve?
Wye Valley Butty Bach, HPA ale and 1985 lager, Monnow Valley Redneck rascal cider and pure apple juice, 1664, strongbow cloudy apple cider, wine and various spirits and soft drinks
What makes your pub stand out from the crowd?
Cosy traditional Welsh inn, log burner for cold days/nights and spectacular views.
