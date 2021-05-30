IF YOU'RE entertaining the kids this half-term, then no doubt you will hear “can we go to McDonald’s?” at some point in the weeks ahead.

The global fast-food franchise is a favourite among kids and grown-ups alike and if you are planning on visiting your local Maccies this week, then you are in luck.

School’s out but the McDonald’s offers are in.

Next week sees two offers arrive on the My McDonald’s App to celebrate half-term and (hopefully) the arrival of summer.

This week’s McCafé deals, available on the app were to run Wednesday, May 26, until Friday, May 28, but will now run from Tuesday, June 1, until Friday, June 4.

This ties in with a new fix coming to the My McDonald’s App, which will allow customers to earn McCafé loyalty points when they redeem free or discounted McCafé drinks. Meaning next week’s McCafé offers will all come with a loyalty point too!

Here is a list of deals available this weekend:

Tuesday, June 1 - £1.49 any McCafé hot drink and Millionaire’s donut

Wednesday, June 2 - Any McCafé hot drink 99p

Thursday, June 3 - £1.49 any McCafé hot drink and Millionaire’s donut

Friday, June 4 - Any McCafé hot drink 99p

You’ll also be able to pair these delectable McCafé deals with a ‘spend £15, save £5’ offer that will be running on the My McDonald’s App from Monday, May 31, until Friday, June 4, to celebrate half term.

The two deals cannot be redeemed together in the same purchase but it’s still more than enough to get your teeth into!

To take advantage of these offers download the McDonald’s App.

