A POPULAR Italian restaurant in Chepstow will be opening a new branch in Abergavenny the owners have revealed.
Panevino, located on the banks of the River Wye at the bottom of Chepstow, has been a favourite with foodies for some time.
The Grade II-listed building which houses Panevino is known locally as the Afon Gwy, and the pub which previously occupied the site shared that same name.
It was built in 1735.
The menu boasts an array of Italian favourites, all cooked using locally sourced ingredients.
Dimitrij and Inga Bliumin - owners of Panevino
Such is the regard in which Panevino is held, it was voted as one of the top five Italian restaurants in Gwent by Argus readers last year.
At the time, Dawn Floyd said: “The best! Always fantastic food and service!”
Trudi Sara said: “The food and service is amazing. They gave my daughter the most wonderful 18th birthday”.
Daniel Hughes said: “Fantastic good that ain’t too pricey, and beautiful surroundings”.
Now, owners Dimitrij and Inga Bliumin will build on their success with a second branch.
The new restaurant, also to be named Panevino, will open officially on Monday, June 7.
It will be located at 43 Frogmore Street in the town centre.