A BARRY venue is one of five Welsh finalists in the British Takeaway Awards 2021.

Mint Room Barry opened in Cadoxton in February 2019 and has already made a good impression in the world of food - the Indian restaurant was crowned the 5* Indian Restaurant of the Year in the Welsh Asian Food Awards 2019 plus it is Restaurant Guru recommended, winning Best Takeaway Food in Barry 2020.

Mint Room Barry's latest achievement is earning a spot in the five Welsh finalists for the British Takeaway Awards 2021. This finalists in these awards - which are in association with food delivery company Just Eat and described as the 'Oscars of the takeaway world' - are determined through a public vote.

Business owner Shah Uddin said: “We’re up against some good competition, so it’s exciting to make it into the finals.

“I’m very active on social media and Mint Room Barry offers something different to everything else – being a finalist shows we have a loyal fan base.

“It’s very exciting and we will see how it goes.”

OTHER NEWS:

Mint Room Barry is open six days a week (closed on Tuesdays) between 5pm and 11pm. People can dine-in (subject to Welsh Government guidelines, but currently allowed) or order take-away.

To find out more, browse their menu, or place an order visit www.mintroombarry.co.uk

The other four Welsh finalists for the British Takeaways Awards 2021 are:

Celebrities in Cardiff.

Traditional No 8 Fish & Chip Shop in Whitland.

Fun Fillings in Tonypandy.

Finney’s @ Golden Fry in Benllech.

For the full list of finalists across Britain visit thebtas.co.uk/finalists

There are 12 regional awards, with five finalists per award.

There is also an award for the best restaurant chain, which also has five finalists.

A panel of judges will now select the winners for each category, which will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday September 6.