WHO doesn't love a fish and chip supper, especially on a Friday evening?

We've been asking the 11,000-plus members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group about their favourite fish and chip shops in the city.

Here are just some of their replies...

Alberto Ubaldi: Lighthouse Inn, St Brides does a truly wicked fish and chips!

Paul Healey: Shepherds in Maesglas. The fish is always cooked fresh and there is plenty of salt n vinegar.

Diana Rae Pembridge: Gamborini’s on Corporation Road used to be the best. Now we use Gibbo’s on Cromwell Road - they’re the best. And you can’t beat just salt and vinegar!

Peter Burrup: Been in Austrailia since 1976 but plaice and chips from Cross Keys fish shop just up from the Monkey was always my favourite.

Lynette Edwards Mahoney: Selwood’s fish shop between the Black Horse and the King, Lliswerry, - best ever. I do remember Gamborini’s and Rowlands, very nice back in the 60s/ 70s Then there was Vacara’s back in the day a real treat with bread n butter and pop.

Angela Troath: When I get back to Newport from Australia it would have to be CJ’s Malpas. Best fish and chips and great service.

James Griffith: Cuetos on Alexander Road, Pill. With a bag of scrumps. The best ever. Also Angies opposite the old Plaza cinema in Pill.

Dave Woolven: Scrumps - you knew when you'd had enough - you were sick.

Gloria Sysum Nash: Fred Wells fish shop in Shaftesbury Street. My aunty Mary Grainger worked there for years. Lovely scrumps. My fave.

Michael Lynch: There was only one good fish and chip shop in town and that was Angelo's opposite the butchers on Commercial Street. It's gone now but there was absolutely gorgeous food in there.

Helen Wilson: Neils used to be on Church Road when I was a kid. Absolutely stunning. Alonzis and the one opposite the Toby - beautiful.

Sally Jones: Vacara’s growing up were the best. Loved sitting in, the bread and butter was so fresh. Love Jones’s in Ponthir and on Chepstow Road. Lot’s of vinegar, squeeze of lemon on fish and chips, bit of salt and mushy peas.

Deborah Parsons: Bettws fish and chip bar, every Friday night with my mum, god rest her soul.

Gordon Stokes: There was one in Commercial Road in the 60s run by two sisters. Not sure if it was called Chaves - always had chickens roasting on a spit in the window.

Claire Arnold: Definitely Vacaras for me. Always my first port of call when I came home from Scotland for a weekend.