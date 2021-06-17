Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared this week in the South Wales Argus:

* Thomas Gaskell, of Smokd Restaurant Group Ltd, is a applying for a premises licence for 63 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport. The licence is for the supply of alcohol from Monday to Sunday 10am to midnight; recorded music: Monday to Sunday 7am to 12.30am; late night refreshments: Monday to Sunday 11pm to 12.30am. The restaurant will be open from 7am to 12.30am.

* Road Maintenance Services Limited, of Mowpen Brow, High Legh, Knutsford, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 2, Capital Valley Ind Estate, Rhymney, Tredegar, as an operating centre for 15 good vehicles and four trailers.

* Caerphilly County Borough Council is to ban vehicles from using Twyn Gwyn Road, Mynyddislwyn, at its junctions with Ty-Llwyd and Quarry Cottages, from June 21, 2021, for maintenance work on a drainage channel to be carried out. It is expected the work will be complete by July 5, 2021. Emergency vehicles and resident access and pedestrian access will not be maintained. An alternative route will be available via signed local roads.

* Janet Eleanor Willis, of The Post Office, 79 Commercial Road, Talywain, Pontypool, has applied for to vary a premises licence to increase the opening hours of business on Sundays to 8pm for the sale of alcohol. Previous times were 7am to 2pm and the new times will be 7am to 8pm.

* Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in relation to listed building consent and conservation areas:

Refurbishment of vacant first floor change of use to create a bar, performance space, gallery with external covered rooftop terrace seating area, installation of new front entrance/escape door and lobby with bi-fold doors to ground floor entrance, together with other internal/external works including new MVHR and HVAC system with external outlets and solar panels at 14-15 High Street, Newport.

Listed Building and planning permission for demolition of classroom demountable block, roof repairs, internal/external refurbishment including removal of various internal walls to create new classroom areas, new entrance lobby, reception area, new toilets, new entrance to junior school and new kitchen area at Charles Williams Church in Wales Primary School, High Street, Caerleon.

Proposed installation of bi-fold doors in existing rear elevation at 11 Hanbury Close.

NMA application for changes to the wording of conditions from pre commencement conditions to prior to construction conditions in respect of an application for the redevelopment of the site and construction of new build to form 17 affordable apartments and associated works at land to north of and adjacent to 57a Lower Dock Street.

Reserved matters application for four employment units (use class B1, B2 and B8) and the partial discharge of various conditions pursuant to outline planning permission at Glan Llyn, Llanwern Works.

Listed building consent for proposed veranda replacement at Tarsain Ltd, Kingshill House, Stow Hill.

Change of use of former nursing home to residential dwelling at 12 Stow Park Crescent.

Amendment to the previously approved scheme to create an additional studio and alteration to flat 2 at land and buildings encompassing 3 to 5 Griffin Street.

* David Phillips, trading as Hudson Haulage, Newport, of 122 Risca Road, Crosskeys, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Newport Lorry Park, 5 Albany Street, Newport, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and one trailer.

* DP Shayban Ltd has applied to Caerphilly County Borough Council for a premises licence for Domino's Pizza, Unit 2, 43 Tredegar Street, Risca, for the sale of alcohol for the consumption off the premises by way of delivery only from Monday to Sunday noon to 11pm. There will be no sale of alcohol for consumption in the store nor can alcohol be sold to anyone to purchase and carry it away from the store. It will only be sold for delivery.

* BMMI Logistics Ltd, of 145 Chepstow Road, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use RJ Mason Storage and Warehousing Ltd, Unit 8, Nash Mead, Newport, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and two trailers.

* Monmouthshire County Council has received a planning application for the construction of a 1km closed road cycle track, vehicle access and car parking on land near Racecourse Farm and Llanfoist Waste Transfer Station, Abergavenny.

* Monmouthshire County Council has received a planning application for a new steel barn for storage at Creigiau, Coal Road, Devauden.