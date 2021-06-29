The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Stephen Pocock, 63, who owns of Lloyds Fabrications, Caerleon.

When and why did you take up photography?

I started photography in my early 20s after my wife bought me a small compact camera. I soon realised I had a good eye for composition and I bought my first SLR when I was about 26. Not long after that I joined a camera club. I initially got interested in photography by taking lots of photos of my three children.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I just love the challenge of improving my skills.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

I don't have a favourite place, I enjoy all sorts of photography.

What equipment do you use?

I have always used Canon. I currently have the R5 with a good selection of professional lenses.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

Hard to choose my favourite photo. I have so many I really like but at a push it would be a sunset pic I took from Blaenavon mountain in August 2018.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I hear a lot of negativity about Newport, so I do my best to take nice photos of the area so people can see Newport and the surrounding area through my eyes. I also like seeing other peoples work on the site. I get quite a lot of inspiration and plenty of ideas from the photos shared on the site. It's also a nice feeling when any of my photos are considered good enough to be used by the Argus.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Learn the exposure triangle and how it affects your images. When taking landscapes visit the same scene at different times of the day, study the way different light effects your subject, then practice, practice and more practice. There is so much more to photography but these few things are probably the more important things to know and do.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I like taking candid photos of anyone really, I like the natural look. New York at night would probably be right up there of places to photograph, I do like my long exposures.

Anything else you think we should know?

I won a few competitions when I was a member of the local camera club, Gwent Photographic Society. Apart from that I've been quite lucky to get some of my photos in the Argus through the South Wales Argus camera club. I take all the sports pics for Whiteheads RFC. I'm not one for entering competitions, just like to do my own thing really.