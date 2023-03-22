Three Welsh establishments have been named in Big 7 Travel's 50 best gastropubs in the UK.
Y Polyn, Natgaredig; The Plough and Harrow, Swansea; and The Hardwick, Monmouthshire were all named inside the top 35 best gastropubs which was topped by The Star Inn, Yorkshire.
What is a gastropub? Big 7 Travel described it as "a watering hole that can also compete with top restaurants when it comes to food".
The site said: "From London boozers with creative small plates to local country inns boasting a Michelin Star, these places are shining a light on regional British ingredients.
"We’re not talking about any ordinary pub grub here – we’re talking luxury scotch eggs, house-cured meats, and artisan ingredients.
"The places where you come for a laid-back Sunday roast and a delicious date night dinner."
The best Welsh gastropubs
These three gastropubs are the best in Wales according to Big 7 Travel:
24. The Hardwick, Monmouthshire
What Big 7 Travel said: "One of the best restaurants in Wales, The Hardwick serves up a set Sunday lunch that has something for all tastes.
"Their Sirloin of Johnny Morris Herefordshire Beef comes beautifully pink with Yorkshire pudding and seasonal veggies.
"There’s also a pedigree pork shoulder with crackling and apple sauce or a deep fried Jerusalem artichoke options for the non-meat eaters. This is an essential place for a satisfying feast."
29. The Plough and Harrow, Swansea
Big 7 Travel said: "They’ve won countless awards including the best gastropub in Wales, so the Plough and Harrow clearly know the ins and outs of a good feed.
"It all comes down to the sourcing of the very best ingredients, good big honest portions and a focus on flavour above all else.
"The sort of place you won’t be able to leave without having a big smile on your face. It really is that good."
33. Y Polyn, Nantgaredig
Big 7 Travel said: "The food here (Y Polyn) is what all good gastropub should be: you won’t find foams, gels and technical wizardry on the plate.
"What you will find is beautiful produce cooked simply and with respect.
"The husband and wife team pour pride and passion into every single bite.
"Expect beautifully executed dishes such as rabbit rillettes, with sourdough toast and Bramley apple chutney."
Big 7 Travel's 50 best gastropubs in the UK (the full list)
50. Sir Charles Napier Inn – Chinnor
49. Charlton Arms – Ludlow, Shropshire
48. The Judge’s Lodging – York
47. Alford Arms – Frithsden, Hertfordshire
46. The Foxes Revenge – Newquay, Cornwall
45. Magdalen Arms – Oxford, Oxfordshire
44. The Pheasant – Hightown, Liverpool
43. Churchill Arms – Paxford
42. Stravaigin – Glasgow, Scotland
41. The High Field – Birmingham
40. The Angel at Hetton – Hetton, North Yorkshire
39. Killingworth Castle – Wootton, Oxfordshire
38. The Taverners Godshill – Ventnor, Isle of Wight
37. The Unruly Pig, Suffolk
36. Freemasons at Wiswell, Clitheroe
35. The Doric – Edinburgh, Scotland
34. The Anchor & Hope – Southwark, London
33. Y Polyn – Nantgaredig, Wales
32. Pipe and Glass – Beverley, Yorkshire
31. Sandpiper Inn – Market Place, Leyburn, North Yorkshire
30. The Pack Horse – Hayfield, Derbyshire
29. Plough and Harrow – Swansea, Wales
28. The Assheton Arms – Clitheroe, Lancashire
27. Masons Arms – Knowstone, Devon
26. Cow & Calf, Ilkley
25. The Beehive Restaurant & Pub – Maidenhead
24. The Hardwick – Monmouthshire, Wales
23. The Rat Inn – Northumberland
22. The Gunton Arms – Thorpe Market, Norwich
21. The Hand & Flowers – Marlow, Buckinghamshire
20. St Tudy Inn – Bodmin, Cornwall
19. The Kentish Hare, Kent
18. The Marksman – Hackney, London
17. The Drunken Duck – Ambleside, Cumbria
16. The Scan & Scallie – Edinburgh, Scotland
15. The Parson’s Nose – Hillsborough, Northern Ireland
14. The Pony & Trap – Chew Magna, Bristol
13. The Hawthorn, Haworth
12. The Hero of Maida – London
11. The Fordwich Arms – Canterbury, Kent
10. The Hind’s Head – Bray, Buckinghamshire
9. The Red Lion & Sun – Highgate, London
8. Parkers Arms – Clitheroe, Lancashire
7. Dog and Gun Inn – Skelton, Cumbria
6. The Coach – Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5. The Wild Rabbit – Cotswolds, Oxfordshire
4. Marble Arch – Manchester
3. The Broad Chare – Newcastle upon Tyne
2. The Sportsman – Whitstable, Kent
1. The Star Inn, Yorkshire
How Big 7 Travel created the top 50 rankings
Big 7 Travel said they rank their 'best of' lists based on nine criteria points:
- Editorial opinions and experiences
- Previous critic reviews
- online customer reviews
- Location and accessibility
- Online presence
- Consistency
- Atmosphere and service
- Value for money
- Presentation
For more details on each of the gastropubs in the top 50, visit the Big 7 Travel website.
