They found problems with cleanliness, hygienic food handling, and the management of food safety when they visited the Spice Lounge, in Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny on March 14.

According to the Food Standards Agency website, a food safety officer judged "urgent improvement [was] necessary" to the way the restaurant managed food safety.

This area of inspection covers systems or checks that are in place "to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat", as well as "evidence that staff know about food safety", and the inspector having "confidence that standards will be maintained in future".

The inspection at Spice Lounge also found improvements were necessary regarding the "hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage".

A third area of inspection, surrounding the "cleanliness and condition of facilities and [the] building", also required improvement.

This could include having "appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene", according to the Food Standards Agency.

Spice Lounge has been contacted for comment.