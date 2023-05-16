A Newport couple are decidedly not buzzing after discovering a fly cooked into their fast food takeaway breakfast.

Teresa Hart and her fiance Gavin Davies purchased breakfast from the McDonald's on Newport Road in Cardiff this morning (Tuesday, May 16).

However, it was not until he was midway through eating his McMuffin, that Mr Davies realised there was an unwanted extra ingredient in his meal.

"We found a nice big fly in the McMuffin," Ms Hart explained.

"I have reported it to them (McDonald's), but he can’t stop being sick."

She said that the discovery had also made her feel "physically sick", adding that Mr Davies thinks he may have eaten part of the fly before realising what it was.

"Gavin thinks he bit into the fly not excepting it to be in there," she said.

"He has vomited a lot since."

She said the couple "use McDonald’s a lot", but that today's meal will change their dining habits.

"I contacted them to complain, but they have not got back to me," she said.

"I just feel so sick."

Ms Hart says she accepts fast food is not the healthiest choice when it comes to breakfast, but "there's got to be some food standards".

"I’m just glad one of our grandkids didn’t have it," she said.

"Loads of kids eat McDonald’s and it could make them ill."

According to the Food Standards Agency, this McDonald's outlet has a hygiene rating of five - the highest rating of 'very good'.

McDonald's UK press office were contacted for comment.