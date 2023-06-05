THE price of nine household items from Tesco has increased by more than £5 in just under 18 months.
In February 2022, I went to Tesco to buy nine household items that would be included in a weekly food shop, amid the cost of living hike.
I bought items like milk, cheese, butter, bread, and eggs to compare how much the prices would rise over the coming months.
In October, I bought the same nine items again, with the price having risen by £2.66.
On Friday, June 2, I visited Tesco again to buy the items to compare the prices from February 2022 to June 2023.
READ MORE: Hundreds of pounds worth of gardening supplies stolen from Wrexham store
Two pints of milk: February 2022 - £0.89, June 2023 - £1.25. An increase of 36p.
Kingsmill 50/50 loaf: February 2022 - £0.85, June 2023 - £1.35. An increase of 50p.
Six eggs: February 2022 - £0.79, June 2023 - £1.80. An increase of £1.01.
Butter: February 2022 - £0.85, June 2023 - £2.19. An increase of £1.34.
Cheese: February 2022 - £1.79, June 2023 - £2.79. An increase of £1.
Baked Beans: February 2022 - £0.70, June 2023 - £1. An increase of 30p.
Penne pasta: February 2022 - £0.29, June 2023 - £0.41. An increase of 12p.
Toilet roll: February 2022 - £1.29, June 2023 - £1.79. An increase of 50p.
Washing up liquid: February 2022 - £0.38, June 2023 - £0.65. An increase of 27p.
Total: February 2022 - £7.83, June 2023 - £13.23. An increase of £5.40.
I was staggered by the increase in price over the 16 months.
While the cost of living crisis has been well documented, as has the inflation rates in supermarkets, an increase of £5.40 for nine items is worrying.
This is nowhere near a full shop and outlines why the demand for foodbanks is currently so high.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel