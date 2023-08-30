This impressive and unique place, situated on the top of a hill, and formed by overwhelming palaces and fortresses, gardens, courtyards and fountains, has served as inspiration for many artists, already in 1922, Federico García Lorca organised the event that universalised Flamenco.

Just three years ago, the Patronato management team of the Alhambra opened their doors to host new musical performances of contemporary genres, such as rock, pop, blues, new wave, etc., thus giving birth to the creation of 1001 Músicas - CaixaBank Festival.

Renowned international artists such as Texas, The Waterboys, Crystal Fighters, Mon Laferte and, most recently, Bob Dylan, among others, have performed on its festival stage. The uniqueness and spectacular beauty of both the city and its main monument, as well as the level of artists answering the organisers' call, means that 1001 Musicas attracts audiences from more than 40 countries.

For this third edition, during weekends in September, a brilliant line-up has been prepared highlighting for the quality and musical diversity of their artists, which will merge with the magic and charm of the Alhambra.

The festival premiere will be with Elvis Costello (September 2), accompanied by his inseparable pianist Steve Nieve, promising to be a unique experience.

The following weekend we will experience the energy of the Armenian-born Lebanese violin virtuous Ara Malikian (September 8) and the deep voice and elegance of Luz Casal (September 9), who received France's highest artistic distinction last May.

During the third weekend, the Argentine rocker Andrés Calamaro (September 13), nominated for the Latin Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and founding member of the legendary group Los Rodríguez, will recover his most iconic songs; the great local rock band 091 (September 15) will offer a repertoire of their legendary songs, and the singer-songwriter Pablo López (September 16) will delight his fans with the songs that have made him such a hit on his massive tour.

The fourth and festival´s last weekend will be remembered by the pure British alternative rock sound of Suede (September 22), a reference of Britpop in '90s and in full swing on their return to stages 30 years after their first record release. The last night of performances will feature the famous singer Raphael (September 23), one of the most renowned artists in Spanish music and undoubtedly an international star talent after more than 60 years of musical career on stages all over the world.

All performances will take place at 9:30pm and tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster Network (web, +34 902150025, FNAC and Halcón Viajes Agencies), www.1001musicas.es and locally at Isabel la Católica Theatre (Granada).

1001 Músicas - CaixaBank Festival is supported by CaixaBank and sponsored by the Regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. Co-financed by European Funds and with the collaboration of Granada City Council, SaborGranada - Provincial Council of Granada, Alhambra Beer, Moët & Chandon, Araytor Insurances, Royal Bliss, Canal Sur, doctortrece, Ticketmaster, Ideal, Mondo Sonoro, Radio 3, Mercedes - Benz Granada Premium and Muñana Wineries.