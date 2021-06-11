RECORD Store Day returns to Newport this Saturday (June 12).

Diverse Vinyl, based on Charles Street, will be open from 9am on the big day offering some limited releases while ensuring the safety of customers.

Three customers will be allowed in the store at a time, given 10 minutes each to browse and buy their records. Face coverings will be required.

Plus, after the store closes, people can enjoy a cracking bill of live music – courtesy of Le Pub, and Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) who are sponsoring the gig.

There will be a stage outside Le Pub, on Newport’s High Street, from 4pm until 11pm (with the last two hour slot from 9pm).

The line-up includes: Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy, John MOuse, Frakard, Foxxglove, and Aled Rheon Music.

People must book tickets in advance, through https://bit.ly/3waZNy1

Time slots of two hours are available throughout the day – with some indoor seating also on offer.

A variety of table sizes are on offer with price charged per table; guests will be given bar credit of this value upon their arrival on June 12.

Kriminal Records, which was formerly based in Newport Market, would usually join the Record Store Day Festivities but owner Dean Beddis is on the hunt for a new premises.

But, Kriminal Records is currently operating online – find out more via facebook.com/Kriminalrecords