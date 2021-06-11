GORDON Ramsay’s daughter has been rumoured to be appearing in the latest series of Love Island.
The latest instalment of the ITV dating show launches on Monday, June 28, and it will be the first time the show has aired since February 2020 after last year’s summer series was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Host Laura Whitmore will return alongside husband Iain Sterling who narrates the show.
Now Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly, has set the rumour mill into overdrive with her latest partnership.
The 21-year-old has previously admitted to being approached by the show however a spokesperson for the Ramsay family said she had “no interest” in taking part.
However, Holly is making the most of the rumours and has even become the new face Boux Avenue’s new Love Island-inspired collection.
Holly posed in underwear for the launch of the collection which also includes swimwear.
The host of her own podcast 21 and Over with Holly Ramsay has already amassed more than 270,000 Instagram followers.
Last week, Laura Whitmore sounded the alarm for the return of the popular show with the first teaser for the new series.
The host swings a pink mallet to smash the heart-shaped glass on an alarm, which reads: “In case of Love Island, crack on.”
Dressed in a red jumpsuit and sunglasses, Ms Whitmore, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Iain Stirling, the show’s narrator, smiles at the camera before taking a swing.
The 10-second promo ends with with the words: “This is not a drill!”
The new series has been filmed adhering to government guidelines surrounding Covid-19.
