PEMBROKESHIRE'S famous 2,000-year-old Celtic chariot will be subject of an hour-long documentary special broadcast this weekend, on S4C and the Smithsonian Channel.

The documentary, Secrets of the Celtic Grave, is to be aired on Sunday, June 13.

The find amazed archaeologists when it was discovered back in 2018, and experts still have many questions about what was found in the undisclosed location in Pembrokeshire.

Some are saying that it could change the way people view the Celtic resistance to the Roman conquest of Britain.

One expert, Dr Lestyn Jones, pursues the findings in the new hour-long documentary, which looks at the subsequent excavation and the scientific analysing afterwards.

The documentary has taken three years to make, since the discovery was made by a detectorist from Milford Haven.

"For over 40 years, Mike Smith from Milford Haven scoured the hills and fields of Pembrokeshire with his metal detector looking for treasures," said Dr Lestyn Jones. "When he came across colourful and decorated metal objects that were buried a few inches below the soil, he knew he had found something significant."

The National Museum of Wales called it 'virtually unique,' when the area was excavated as 'a burial site of international significance.'

An excavation occurred when Mike Smith found 'a large horse-brooch, a massive rein-guide, a strap-mount and parts of a bridle-bit.'

The first days of the excavation revealed 'an Iron Age sword, buried between the two wheels of the war vehicle - accompanied by the person to the grave.'

Llinos Wynne, S4C factual commissioner said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring this captivating story to the screen. It’s a unique and fascinating Welsh story with a worldwide appeal. This commission has been extremely memorable and I’m grateful to all the partners involved in helping us to make this happen - we hope that audiences across the globe will enjoy this amazing archaeological discovery.”

Adam Gwilt, principal curator for prehistory at Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales said: “This has been a fascinating and once in a lifetime find to be working on, as one of the team of dedicated archaeologists, conservators, volunteers and researchers helping to make this project happen."

Dan Wolf from the Smithsonian Channel said: “This is exactly the type of story we love having on Smithsonian Channel - part history, part mystery, and wholly fascinating."

To read more about the discovery from when the findings were dug up back in 2018, visit: