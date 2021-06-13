ARE you looking for love?

Channel 4 is on the hunt for people to take part in a six-part series, Five Dates A Week, which follows the success of the dating series Five Guys A Week, but has expanded to include people of any gender looking for love.

The Fremantle-backed production company is now inviting applications – from single people (18+) of any gender and sexual orientation – for the new series to be filmed this summer.

Channel 4’s Gilly Greenslade, commissioning editor for factual entertainment comments: “Five Guys a Week proved to be a captivating series showing that the path to romance is complex.

“We’re proud of the diverse mix of men and women we saw in series one and two, and we’re really excited for further potential love matches as this unique dating series expands to a more inclusive array of hopeful romantics.”

The series – currently titled Five Dates A Week – involves one singleton inviting five potential partners to spend a week living with them – all at the same time.

The format fast-tracks the ‘getting to know you’ phase of the relationship and gives the picker the opportunity to compare and contrast five dates in real time.

In the new series, the picker will move into a dreamy ‘love cottage’ for the week where they’ll invite five aspiring admirers to contend for romance.

As they whittle down their five potential partners to just one – will the last one standing be their perfect match?

Applications for the series are now open via www.channel4.com/4viewers/take-part/five-dates