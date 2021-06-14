A MONMOUTH woman appeared on a primetime BBC talent show.

Tori Baker, 20, appeared as Songbird on the BBC 1 Saturday evening hit reality show, I Can See Your Voice.

Miss Baker, who was educated at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, attempted to convince the celebrities and contestants that she was an accomplished singer and musician.

Miss Baker took LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) throughout her time at school and put it to good use when she appeared in the programme.

MORE NEWS:

Her mum, Mrs Amanda Baker, teaches LAMDA and Drama at Haberdashers' Monmouth Schools.

In the show, the celebrities help a team of two players tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers.

Miss Baker, who is studying a fine art degree at Oxford Brookes University, progressed through multiple auditions to reach the television stage.

She then enjoyed filming her appearance in I Can See Your Voice, hosted by comedian Paddy McGuinness with celebrities, including Amanda Holden.

Miss Baker learned the violin, cello and piano at school and achieved 98 per cent in her art A-level based at Monmouth School for Girls.

Miss Baker appeared in episode eight of the series on Saturday, May 29, and the show is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.