KOPPARBERG has made the decision to suspend advertising on GB news “pending further review of its content”.

GB News became the first new news channel to launch in the UK in 30 years after the opening show on Sunday night, hosted by chairman and veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil.

The channel, positioned as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings on the likes of BBC and Sky, opened with Welcome To GB News, an hour-long introduction to the presenting line-up.

Former BBC political interviewer Mr Neil told viewer that GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom”.

He added: “GB News will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda. We are not a rolling news channel nor will we be providing conventional news bulletins. But on all of our programmes and platforms you will always know what is going on and what the country is talking about.

“GB News will not be another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media. It is our explicit aim to empower those who feel their stories, their opinions, their concerns have been ignored or diminished. We are proud to be British. The clue is in the name.”

The new channel has divided opinion with some accusing GB News of ‘right wing propaganda’.

As a result a range of Twitter accounts have listed brands advertised on the channel since its launch and called for a boycott of the companies.

Companies include Boots, Cadbury’s, Deliveroo, Facebook, Ikea, Kellogg’s, Nivea and Microsoft.

Kopparberg also appeared during Dan Wootton’s show and the fruit cider manufacturer claimed to have had no knowledge of their ad being shown on GB News.

In response to being included in a boycott list on social media they said: “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We want to make it clear to everyone that our ad ran on this channel without our knowledge or consent.

“Kopparberg is a drink for everyone and we have immediately suspended our ads from this channel pending further review of its content.”

Their response has stirred up a mixed reaction on social media.

One GB News viewer said: Whoever runs your twitter account needs a word in their ear. 'Kopparberg is a drink for everyone.' Except viewers of GB News apparently.

Another added: "Dear Kopparberg, after careful consideration and reviewing content of your tweets, I have immediately suspended all future purchases of your woke drinks from my supermarket trolley Thank you for bringing this to my attention.”

Although others applauded their response.

One social media user said: “Thank you for your prompt action. We will be watching in the future just in case.”

“State of these comments Kopparberg is just simply exercising it's freedom of speech - which I thought GB News viewers valued so dearly,” added another.

With studios located in Paddington, west London, GB News will broadcast seven days a week across the UK and Ireland and will be available globally on digital platforms.

On Friday, the network also announced plans to launch a national radio service as early as next month through a proposed deal with telecommunications company Arqiva.

The launch will be followed by a programme hosted by former executive editor for The Sun Dan Wootton and is scheduled to feature guests including Lord Alan Sugar and Nigel Farage.