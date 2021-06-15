NIVEA has joined Kopparberg in suspending advertising on GB News to “ensure that they reflect the values we hold as a company”.

The new channel has divided opinion with some accusing GB News of ‘right wing propaganda’.

As a result a range of Twitter accounts have listed brands advertised on the channel since its launch and called for a boycott of the companies.

Companies include Boots, Cadbury’s, Deliveroo, Facebook, Ikea, Kellogg’s, Kopparberg and Microsoft.

Kopparberg became the first company to suspend advertising on the channel this week in a statement on Twitter in response to being included on a ‘boycott list’.

It said: “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We want to make it clear to everyone that our ad ran on this channel without our knowledge or consent.

“Kopparberg is a drink for everyone and we have immediately suspended our ads from this channel pending further review of its content.”

Now Nivea have followed in their footsteps and have taken the decision to suspend running ads on the news channel for at least three months.

A company spokesperson said: “Media buying algorithms mean our adverts are automatically allocated across a wide selection of channels often without our knowledge, which is what has taken place in this instance.

“Typically, we would wait for a few months after a new channel or publication has launched before advertising with them, to ensure that they reflect the values we hold as a company.

“We have paused our advertising with GB News in line with this policy and will review this decision in 3 months.”

GB News became the first new news channel to launch in the UK in 30 years after the opening show on Sunday night, hosted by chairman and veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil.

The channel, positioned as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings on the likes of BBC and Sky, opened with Welcome To GB News, an hour-long introduction to the presenting line-up.

Former BBC political interviewer Neil told viewer that GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom”.

He added: “GB News will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda. We are not a rolling news channel nor will we be providing conventional news bulletins. But on all of our programmes and platforms you will always know what is going on and what the country is talking about.

“GB News will not be another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media. It is our explicit aim to empower those who feel their stories, their opinions, their concerns have been ignored or diminished. We are proud to be British. The clue is in the name.”