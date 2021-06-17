ITV have confirmed Loose Women has been scrapped from the TV schedule to make way for Euro 2020 coverage today, Thursday.
The lunchtime panel show is a favourite for Brits as panellists including Ruth Langsford, Collen Nolen and Stacey Solomon debate news and current affairs.
But the popular show will not be airing on Thursday to make way for the lunchtime clash between Ukraine and North Macedonia.
ITV’s news at lunchtime will follow This Morning before live coverage begins for the Group C class with both nations looking for their first points after suffering defeat to Austria and the Netherlands in the opening round of fixtures.
Coverage begins at 1pm before kick off at 2pm at the National Arena Bucharest.
Seema Jaswal will present the show alongside pundits Emma Hayes, Robert Earnshaw and Scott Brown with Joe Speight and John Hartson providing commentary.
Loose Women will return on Friday from 12.30pm for a half-an-hour show rather than the usual one-hour slot.
This is to make way for ITV’s horse racing coverage from 1.30pm with the lunchtime news following Loose Women at 1pm.