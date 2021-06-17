WITH a trip to the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brynmawr Foundation School instead decided to hold their own virtual literary festival.

The school is holding a five-day online event, named New Horizons, featuring some top names in the world of literature and the arts.

TV presenter Stephen Fry opened the festival earlier this week, with a range of other top names also involved.

Headteacher Gerard McNamara said: "Our pupils relish any opportunity to become immersed in literature and reading, and they especially enjoy our annual visit to the Hay Festival.

"The pandemic has impacted so many of our educational plans this past year and, the disappointment of yet another cancelled event got us thinking why not create our very own literacy festival here at the school.

"Thanks to the amazing work of our staff and the willingness to involved from some real star names, the idea has gained real momentum and grown into an exciting celebration of literacy and learning which we’re delighted to be able to share with all.

"I’m very proud of our wonderful school, and this is just the start of many more exciting things to come."

Sadie Evans, head girl of Brynmawr Foundation School will be recording her own session for the festival, she said "I am really excited to be taking part in my own school's first literary festival! This is such a great opportunity for all of our pupils and the local community to share in a celebration of literature and the arts."

Top names featuring in the festival include:

Chris Rankin - New Zealand-born British actor best known for playing Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter films.

Jackie Morris - prize winning, internationally best-selling illustrator, artist and author of more than 40 children’s books.

Kat Ellis - young adult author from North Wales.

Stephen Jones - Welsh rugby union coach and former player who played more than 100 times for Wales and six times for the British & Irish Lions.

Simon Lancaster - one of the world's top speechwriters. He first became a speechwriter in the late 1990s writing for members of Tony Blair's cabinet.

Justin Davies - Welsh actor best known for TV comedy drama series Stella. A past pupil of Brynmawr Foundation School.

Richard Parks - former Wales international rugby union player turned extreme endurance athlete and television presenter.

Aaron Dembski-Bowden - New York Times-bestselling novelist. Prolific fantasy and sci-fi writer.

The festival is being supported by Blaenau Gwent Council, Impact Wales Education, independent book shop Book-ish, Oxford University Press and the Hay Festival itself. Book-ish will also be offering pupils discounts and exciting prizes, and other opportunities to celebrate literature, throughout the week.

Nathan Atkins, literacy co-ordinator at Brynmawr Foundation School, said improving pupils' literacy is one of the school's key priorities and they have just invested in the Accelerated Reader programme as they begin the venture into the creation of their own school library which we hope to open in September. The virtual and electronic world of reading are valued and are enjoyed by many, including their pupils and staff, however, they said immersing yourself in a book is often easier done without a screen nearby.

"Providing our pupils with opportunities to explore literature; encouraging them to read and stretch their imagination and ensuring their ambitions are achieved is vital for their future progression and success," he said. "Creating our own literary celebration will help to further put literacy and reading on the map for our pupils and further help to celebrate our pupils, not only in Brynmawr but across Blaenau Gwent and even further afield."

Schools throughout Blaenau Gwent are being encouraged to get on board and access the festival.

Cllr Joanne Collins, Blaenau Gwent council’s executive member for education says: "I’m so impressed with the festival that’s been put together by Brynmawr Foundation School. It looks so exciting, and I’m delighted that all our schools will have the opportunity to get involved throughout the week.

"We’re committed to continuing to work closely with our schools to make sure that our children and young people have the very best opportunities available in order to thrive and reach their full potential."

The event started on Monday, June 14 and is running until Friday, June 18.

A link to the full programme of guests, and more information about them will be released soon with all the sessions and resources posted on the school’s website, You Tube and social media throughout the week: https://www.brynmawrfoundationschool.co.uk/