A CARD and gift shop in Barry has been given a boost from Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis.

Natalie Bolan, owner of Dimensional Art, tweeted retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis as part of his Small Business Sunday competition.

She told him about her unique shop at Barry’s Goodsheds development, which is filled with cards, gifts, and prints created from her own original drawings and designs.

Dimensional Art was one of six weekly winners, chosen on Monday (June 14) to gain membership to #SBS family and receive a retweet by Mr Pahpitis to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up in 2010, now has more than 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK with networking, support, and opportunities to grow their business.

Natalie Bolan said “It's been a busy week getting lots of orders ready for Father’s Day, so it was a shock to receive a tweet from Theo Paphitis on Monday evening. My phone hasn’t stopped pinging since!

“To be recognised by Theo for my work is unbelievable, I can’t thank him and the Barry community for all of their support and positive messages since our reopening in April.”

Every single item sold at Dimensional Art is created from one of Natalie’s original illustrations. The brightly coloured designs fill a converted train carriage with cards, prints, badges, and gifts for all occasions.

The business grew, leading to the opening of a shop at the Goodsheds. The opening has not been an easy ride, with the most recent lockdown seeing the shop close its doors for four months, after only three weeks of trading.

But now, with support from the community and after being picked as a Small Business Sunday winner, things are looking up for the growing local business.

Mr Paphitis, who is behind Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, said: “My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

“The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Natalie and Dimensional Art every success”

Dimensional Art is based in The Makers Carriage at the Goodsheds development on Hood Road in Barry.

The shop is open between 10am and 4pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and open between 10am and 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Alternatively, people can shop online at www.dimensionalart.co.uk

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.