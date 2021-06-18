A YOUNG boy from Alway has paid tribute to Ryan O’Connor - who died last week - and his family with a rap video which he performed to the community.

Karvell Thompson, aged eight, gave an amazing performance to Alway residents last night for Mr O’Connor, also known as Apple, who died last Thursday after what police have called "a serious assault".

Karvell also gave another performance the day after Mr O'Connor, who was 26, died, with a strong message about stopping knife violence titled Put the Knife Down.

Mum, Adrianna Thompson, said as soon as her son could speak all he’s done is rap.

“As soon as he opens his eyes, to when he goes to sleep, it’s all he does,” she added. “Even the school says he sits there and he just raps, all day.

“He’s so ambitious, he does not get shy.

“He performed in front of about 200 people and he just didn’t care. If anything he wanted to go more, and more, and more.”

As well as rapping, Karvell has taken up boxing with ABC Boxing in Alway, as another hobby of his.

Karvell during his performance last night in front of hundreds in the Alway community

“It gets him off the streets,” she added. “I always said to him ‘get in the boxing gym and do something’ and you can hang out in there.”

Over the past week, residents in Alway have come together in solidarity to mourn the death of Ryan O’Connor – which many are still feeling a week on.

“It shows how much he was loved,” added Ms Thompson.

“All the community has got together – we go down and light candles.

“It’s absolutely heart-breaking what happened, but how the community has come together is absolutely amazing."

She added: “He was a very well-known and very well-loved person.

“Just a really lovely boy.”

Mum Adrianna has said her son loves to rap and does so every day

Karvell also went round with a hat to collect money for the family of Ryan, but was told to keep the money, and instead spent it on more candles for the community.

“They are a lovely family, all of them,” she added.

Karvell will continue to perform for the people of Alway and “show lots of love” towards Ryan’s family.

Ryan O'Connor. Picture: Gwent Police