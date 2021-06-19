THE 2021 Penarth Chamber Music Festival returns to Penarth Pier Pavilion for the first live classical music festival in Wales following the restrictions of the pandemic.

The concerts and events will be live streamed and in person from Penarth Pier Pavilion for its eight year (June 24, 25 and 27) and live streamed from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama (June 26).

After the sudden switch to online events last year, the festival continued presenting concerts through the second lockdown, inspiring and captivating audience and musicians alike.

Financial support from the Wales Cultural Recovery Fund, Darkley Trust, PRS Foundation, Cavatina Trust, festival donors and friends enabled it to flourish even through these demanding times.

There is a thrilling programme of works culminating with Beethoven String Quartet in A minor Op.132, one of the most profound and moving pieces of chamber music with the extraordinary slow movement which describes coming from the dark to the light in the most vivid way.

For an evening of music you won’t find anywhere else join Saturday night’s programme at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

The late night concert includes the virtuoso tour de force Catch by Thomas Ades, Stravinsky’s Elegy for solo viola and the groundbreaking and moving Ligeti Horn Trio.

Also, there will be a five movement work for violin and cello by Robert Fokkens.

Lenny Sayers will be leading the Family Concert, preceded by a creative workshop on zoom this concert will showcase the children’s compositions and include the festival musicians playing extracts from the festival programme.

The Relaxed Concert will provide an opportunity for those with special needs and their carers to hear live music. Also, a Young Musicians’ Showcase, giving a platform to local talented young musicians.



The line up of musicians include: Elena Urioste, Tom Poster, Scott Dickinson, Ben Goldscheider and Kate Gould are all visiting, with Lesley Hatfield, Robin Green, Robert Plane, and David Stark.

Join either online or in person, all the information is at www.penarthchambermusicfestival.org.uk.

The live streams will be on Penarth Chamber Music Festival YouTube Channel and tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk.

