The CITY of Newport Symphony Orchestra played their first live performance in more than 18 months in Belle Vue Park today.

The performance was part of Make Music Day, which is an international celebration of music, participated in by 125 countries.

“The aim is for the orchestra to be very much part of the growing and diverse culture in Newport,” said conductor Sean O’Neill

“We had an excellent year in 2019 of trying to build up the profile of the orchestra, Covid sadly put all our plans for 2020 out the window."

The orchestra were playing an ‘easy listening’ setlist which included songs such as Singin’ in the Rain, and Hey Jude.

The full complement of 56 members were not able to play in order to adhere to the current Covid guidelines.

It has been difficult for the band to practise during lockdown, with zoom calls only being partially effective.

Newport West MS and MP Jayne Bryant and Ruth Jones at the City of Newport Symphony Orchestra performance in Belle Vue Park on Monday

Mr O’Neill said: “The performance will help boost the confidence for players to come back and join in.

“With a lot of amateur music making, whether it be choirs or orchestras or brass bands, there's quite an elderly cohort of people that take part in these things.

“And so people rightly treated with caution in coming back, but we’re delighted to have had the opportunity today”.

In attendance were Newport West politicians Jayne Bryant and Ruth Jones, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Newport, David and Ruth Williams.

Mayor and Mayoress of Newport, David and Ruth Williams at the City of Newport Symphony Orchestra performance in Belle Vue Park on Monday

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, said: "It was so good to see and hear live music back at the bandstand in Belle Vue Park, from the rendition of ABBA songs to the beautiful Vivaldi Four Seasons – Spring, it was a very uplifting performance.

“I do hope we can hear more live music as restrictions ease because music is so important to the people of Newport West.”

To find out more about Make Music Day, visit https://makemusicday.co.uk/