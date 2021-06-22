BRITS who have received both coronavirus jabs could be able to take unvaccinated children abroad to enjoy summer holidays.

The changes could come in August, according to reports, just in time for the school summer holidays.

Matt Hancock confirmed the change would allow fully vaccinated Brits to travel to amber and red list countries with no quarantine.

The health secretary confirmed the the UK government was “looking at” a change in the policy.

He said he is “in favour of moving forward in this area” and replacing quarantine with daily testing.

“This hasn’t been clinically advised yet – we’re working on it,” he told Sky News.

“We’re working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe.

“After all, that’s the whole purpose of the vaccination programme, that’s why it’s so important that every adult goes out and gets the jab.”

Asked if these plans could be in place as soon as August, Mr Hancock said: “We’ll get there when it’s safe to do so.”

Speaking on LBC radio, he said the Government is being “cautious about international travel” in order to protect the progress at home.

But he added: “Having said that, the whole point of the vaccine programme is to be able to remove restrictions, and for people to be able to be kept safe by the vaccine rather than by these rules.

“So we are working on a plan for the double-vaccinated people, using tests, and to have that testing regime in place, instead of having to have the quarantine in some circumstances.

“We’re working with the clinicians, because we want to make sure the plan is safe and secure, so I can’t give you a date but what I can tell you is that I’m in favour of moving forward in this area.”

It comes as Tui announced it is joining Virgin Atlantic and British Airways in supporting legal action against the UK government’s coronavirus travel restrictions.

The UK’s largest tour operator said the three firms have become interested parties in a challenge launched by Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group last week.

The legal bid is an attempt to get the Government to be more transparent in relation to how it determines which countries are on the green, amber and red lists under the traffic light system for international travel.

The risk-based system with red, amber and green ratings for different countries, determines the quarantine and coronavirus testing requirements people face when returning to the UK.

There are currently no major viable tourist destinations on the quarantine-free green list.