THIS weekend the UK's largest touring outdoor cinema is coming to Cosmeston Lakes in Penarth for a series of special open-air events.

Adventure Cinema invites families and friends to pack their favourite picnics, pick their cosiest blankets, and watch great films under the sun and the stars, all in a socially distanced and safe environment on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

With all manner of movies being screened - from cult films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and 80s classics like Dirty Dancing, to family favourites like Grease and The Greatest Showman, and some of the best modern blockbusters.

The tour will also visit castles in Yorkshire, Wrexham and Powys, National Trust sites in Dorset, Devon, London, Staffordshire and Hampshire, and country estates in Somerset, Crewe, Cheshire, Surrey and Norwich, as well as many, many more venues across the breadth of the UK.

Adventure Cinema, Bristol, 2019

To ensure the safety of its events without hampering the magic of the cinema, Adventure Cinema has chosen socially spacious, open-air venues for the entirety of the UK-wide tour.

When entering each venue, groups will be guided to their picnic space by friendly stewards, who will seat people safely away from other groups.

Other measures include wide aisles to the left, right and centre of the event space, allowing people to safely move around, and regularly cleaned, individual toilet units with hand sanitising stations outside.

Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Cinema, comments: "We had great fun putting on the UK’s biggest ever drive-in cinema tour last summer, and now we can’t wait to travel all over the country once again, this time with our open-air cinema season.

"Just like with the drive-in shows, we’ve worked very hard to ensure that these events are safe and lots of fun for all the family.

"We’ve got some amazing films to show in some truly incredible spaces, and we’re excited to offer guests two things they may have desperately missed in recent months: the cinema and the great outdoors.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/

