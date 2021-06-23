DANIEL Wakeford and Lily Taylor are undoubtedly the most famous couple to come out of Channel 4 hit, The Undateables.

The couple captured the hearts of the nation after hitting it off on the show in 2015.

The pair returned to our screens for a special Christmas episode in which Daniel, 32 proposed to Lily, 25.

Known for his love of music, Daniel, who has autism, performed Mariah Carey’s All I Wan’t For Christmas Is You before getting down on one knee and Lily said yes.

At the time Daniel said: "I'm feeling very excited. What's the best feeling in the world? Love."

However, the couple have now split up and called off their wedding.

MORE NEWS:

Daniel shared the news with his 367,000 TikTok followers.

“It’s Daniel Wakeford here,” he said.

"Listen, I just want to let you all know, because me and Lily are always being romantic for the last three years, but we decided to end our relationship together."

But Daniel is not letting the sad news get him down and has confirmed he is back on the dating scene.

He said: "But this summer, I might flirt with you, so watch out girls!

"And so this is Daniel Wakeford. Until then, bye bye for now."

The announcement shocked Daniel’s followers were quick to offer their support in the comments.

One fan wrote: "Aww Daniel I'm so sorry. I loved watching you on Undateables. Hope you and Lily stay friends."

“Sorry to hear this Daniel. I hope you both find love again soon. You both have such love to give,” added another.

A third added: “I don’t believe in love anymore.”

While a fourth fan, impressed by how well he was taking it, said: “I wish I could be that happy after a breakup.”

Daniel is now back on the market and will continue working towards his dream musical career.

He may even star in a new series of The Undateables. Watch this space.