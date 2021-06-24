A NEW lodge resort set to open in Monmouthshire this autumn has been unveiled as the latest location for back-to-nature holiday brand Landal GreenParks.

Situated on the English/Welsh border, Landal Vale of Usk will become the company’s 10th UK location and the first holiday resort for the brand in Wales.

Plans for the greenfield development includes a golf course, spa and wellness facilities, a conference centre, gym and leisure facilities and variety of luxury accommodation from design-led lodges to treehouses.

Owner, Deri Llewelyn-Davies says the decision to join Landal was an easy one.

He said: “We are passionate about providing a great place to stay while reconnecting with the natural world.

"The development is coming along well and not only will we be welcoming new guests soon, we are also showcasing our area and creating jobs within the community. We can’t wait to welcome our first guests.”

Landal GreenParks UK launched their Green Pledge in 2019 aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 alongside committing to a number of environmental initiatives across their parks. At Landal Vale of Usk, the accommodation will be eco-friendly and designed to protect the landscape and reduce eco-logical impact, whilst offering stunning views of the outdoors.

Robbie Davies, UK development director at Landal GreenParks – the parent of Landal GreenParks UK, said: “A Landal break is all about experiencing the natural local environment, embracing the great outdoors. We are proud to be working with Landal Vale of Usk to create the next generation of holiday resorts and providing guests with state-of-the-art luxury accommodation which aligns with our green credentials.”

Landal GreenParks originated in Holland in 1954 and now offers more than 100 locations across nine European countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Austria.