GOOD Morning Britain host Ben Shephard has revealed how he suffered a horrifying injury where he fractured his leg and severed a nerve.

The former Goals on Sunday presenter explained how he started a football match with “two legs and ended with one”.

Amazingly he even carried on playing for 25 minutes after the “nasty injury”.

On Thursday morning’s instalment of the show his co-host Susanna Redi joked: "I wish I had taken a photograph in my dressing room this morning, because Ben came in with quite the get up on your leg.”

The Tipping Point host replied: "Quite the outfit, yep."

Susanna then asked: "You had a sort of holding device?"

Ben then explained the reason for his new look.

He said: "A brace, I have a few weeks to go, you may remember I played in the Cup Final of the Arthur Dunn veterans cup, my old boys team.

"We won the Cup Final, but I started with two legs and ended with one.

"Without realising, I have ruptured my ACL, I've torn the meniscus and I've fractured part of my leg as well."

GMB’s resident medical expert Dr Hilary Jones added: "That's a nasty injury, that is a nasty injury."

Susanna said: "Did you prescribe the brace?"

Dr Hilary said: "No, but I approved of it! It's not a great look, let's be honest."

Ben continued: It looks a bit Robocop-esque, interestingly I didn't realise I had done it quite so badly, I carried on playing for 25 minutes before I thought, 'It feels a little bit unstable, perhaps I should stop'.

"It turns out I had severed all the nerves which is why I couldn't feel any pain, and just carried on playing."

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV1 from 6am.