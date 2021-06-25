I'VE got a text!

Love Island will return to our screen on Monday for more sun, necking-on and poolside drama.

The hit ITV2 dating show will run for the usual eight-week period as producers revealed the 11 contestants entering the villa for the opening pisode next week.

But ITV bosses are still keen to bring in late arrivals to mix things up in the Villa.

Applications are still open for the 2021 series of the show where contestants will fly out to Spain in search for love.

To be considered for the show you will need to be at least 18-years-old and you cannot be employed, or related to anyone employed by ITV or Motion Content Group Limited.

You must hold a passport valid until February 2022 and be available for ten consecutive weeks.

MORE NEWS:

Host Laura Whitmore will welcome the new arrivals on Monday night for eight weeks of drama from the villa, Casa Amore and the Hideaway.

If you think you have what it takes to turn heads and pull coupled up contestants for a chat, then ITV want to hear from you.

"ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!" ITV says.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."