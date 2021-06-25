BLINK-182’S Mark Hoppus has revealed he is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

The 49-year-old is the bassist and singer for the chart-topping pop punk band shared the news with his 2.7 million followers on social media.

Mr Hoppus wrote on Twitter: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.

“Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Mr Hoppus also posted a picture to his Instagram Story showing him seated in a hospital room alongside the caption: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Mr Hoppus has a teenage son with wife Skye Everly.

Blink-182 was formed in Poway, California in 1992 and went on to be one of the biggest rock bands of the 1990s.

The rose to fame with hits including I Miss You, All The Small Things and What’s My Age Again.

Since 2015, the line-up has consisted of Mr Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Matt Skiba.

The band has sold more than 50 million records with fans around the world.

After Mr Hoppus shared his diagnosis, bandmate Travis Barker posted a throwback picture of the pair together and wrote “love you @markhoppus”.