LORRAINE Kelly has revealed the ITV colleague who has been a “rock” to Kate Garraway.

Good Morning Britain presenter Ms Garraway has juggled her job with caring for her husband Derek Draper since he contracted Covid-19.

Mr Draper, 53, fell ill in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus and has required a long recovery in intensive care, during which he was placed in a coma.

After more than a year in hospital, he was considered well enough to return to his North London home in April.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant has been open about how her family has coped since her husband’s diagnosis.

Ms Garraway has shared regular updates with colleagues and viewers on her husband’s condition while appearing on our TV screens over the past 12 months.

Now Ms Kelly, who has her own self-titled morning show on ITV says Ms Garraway has relied on her “rock” and GMB colleague Susanna Reid.

"Kate has been extraordinary. What she's going through is remarkable. I think for everyone who works at ITV, it's really brought it home to us when it happens to someone so close to you and it's so catastrophic,” Ms Kelly said.

She added: "It does make us all more concerned that we have to get the vaccine, we have to obey the rules.

"Everyone knows that, it's only a small proportion - I don't know what they're thinking, they're deluding themselves."

Speaking to The Sun, she added: "Because we are in it together, we're going to get out of it together.

"We have all got responsibility, we've got to get the vaccine for us and for the people we love.”

On Ms Garraway, she said: "We see every week, we always check in to say how are things - text and call.

"She's got an amazing support system around her.

"She's got all her really close friends around her and then her colleagues who are at her back.

"Piers has been brilliant, Ben has been amazing. Susanna has been an absolute rock. I hope that has helped her."