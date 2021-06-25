SPECIAL guests were given a sneak peek of Cardiff's newest luxury hotel, run by the same organisation behind Newport's Celtic Manor Resort - set to open this autumn.

The Parkgate Hotel - which is part of the Celtic Collection - is on track to becoming an elegant must-stay destination based in the heart of Cardiff city centre and yesterday hosted the "first event of many" by inviting people to view the progress, with construction still being carried out at the six floor building.

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

What the finshed hotel will look like

What the finshed hotel will look like

The hotel breathes new life into the old Post Office (completed in 1897 and designed by Henry Tanner) and County on Westgate Street, preserving and restoring some of the iconic history of the buildings with modern innovation.

Striking features of the Grade II listed building have been restored and rejuvenated - including an old entrance (separate to the main entrance which boasts revolving doors and a cage lift) and flooring which has been restored and moved to another part of the build.

Statues of postal staff on part of the roof - visible from windows on the third floor - remain as a nod to the rich history of the buildings being developed.

What the finished hotel will look like

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

The Parkgate Hotel will include 170 guest bedrooms and suites, with no two rooms completely the same and a variety of room types on offer.

The development will also include a signature restaurant and bar - The Sorting Room - which will be based where the mail was sorted and will be able to seat more than 100 people. Produce - including cheese and fish - will be locally sourced with all the cooking done on site.

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

A view from one of the windows

What the finished bathrooms will look like

What some of the finished rooms will look like

The Parkgate Hotel - which is a collaboration between the Welsh Rugby Union, property developer Rightacres, and The Celtic Collection - will also have an elegant tea lounge, a courtyard, a postmasters suite - with a dedicated kitchen - for functions and large events (able to host 432 people), plus a luxurious rooftop spa overlooking Cardiff's skyline.

There will also be VIP areas available for those who wish to be self-contained, including celebrities and sports teams who may visit after the hotel officially opens this autumn.

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

On the top floor, a huge relaxing spa is under construction. This will include a thermal spa, a pool, six heated beds, four treatment rooms, a couples massage room, a herbal steam room and showers.

The Parkgate Hotel will be its own brand; it has an icon 'P' with a feather as its logo. The feather suggests elegance, while giving a subtle not to the WRU and the heritage of the building, and the "P" is crafted with quill - which letters were written with back in 1897.

Speaking of the opportunity to showcase the progress made on site, chief executive Ian Edwards said: “This project has been a long time in the making but as we hit the final stages of building and development, it was a pleasure to unveil our vision to a select few.

What the finished hotel will look like

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

Picture: Steve Pope, Fotowales

What the finished hotel will look like

"We hope this has provided a unique insight into what the finished hotel will look like, how we’ve incorporated the history of Cardiff with the need for a luxurious, landmark venue right at the heart of the city.

“Not only will The Parkgate be one of the finest venues for visitors to Cardiff, it will also be a must-visit for those living and working in the city, and we hope we have provided a taste of things to come, to the guests who joined us for this special event.”