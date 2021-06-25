ANYONE who needs to travel out of the UK will be able to access their vaccination status online from today.

Vaccine certificates have been available through the post in Wales since May, however, if they are needed urgently they can now be accessed through an NHS Covid Pass.

The digital pass is now being used instead of the paper one – with paper certificates still being given to people who cannot access the digital pass.

You are able to have the Covid vaccination status digital pass if you have had a vaccine against Covid-19 – whether that is Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna - were vaccinated in Wales and are aged 16 or above.

You will still need to check entry requirements for the country you intend to visit to ensure that you comply with the travel rules and have the required number of vaccine doses for the country. You will still have to follow the country’s testing and isolation rules as well as the travel rules including pre-departure testing.

You can get your digital pass here https://gov.wales/get-nhs-covid-pass-show-your-vaccination-status-travel

The Welsh Government urge people to ensure that they get their digital pass from the above link only as this is the only valid place to get the digital vaccination status.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “I’m pleased that people in Wales can now access their vaccination status via the NHS Covid Pass if they need to travel urgently and have completed their vaccine course.

“It’s important to remember that the Welsh Government advice on travel hasn’t changed and people should only consider international travel if absolutely essential.”

If a Covid Pass letter is needed, you can request it by calling 0300 303 5667.