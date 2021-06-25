HOLIDAYMAKERS and jetsetters have this week been boosted by news that a number of countries have been added to the UK Government’s green list.

This means that anyone arriving back from one of these countries does not have to quarantine on arrival – so long as they take a covid test on arrival.

It is a similar story for anyone returning to Cardiff Airport from abroad, though no changes have been made to the countries on this list in recent weeks.

In England, anyone arriving from a number of Caribbean islands will now be free from a 10 day quarantine, as these have been downgraded from amber status.

However, it is worth noting that many of these are not currently accessible to Brits, though many in the tourism industry are hoping that this will soon change.

From 4am on Wednesday, June 30, the following countries and territories will be added to England’s green list:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

For some, the latest Government green list news meant a trip to the travel agent, or a look at holiday deals online, with new destinations opened up for travel.

Here at the South Wales Argus, we’ve done the same, taking a look at the first available flights to green list countries available near us.

Below, you can find out how long you might have to wait before getting a flight from Bristol Airport, and how much it is likely to cost you.

We have only included journeys that will arrive back in the UK after June 30, and those that do not require a transit stop in an amber or red list country.

Ibiza

When? Saturday, June 26, to Tuesday, July 6.

Who? Outbound – easyjet. Return – Jet2.

How much? £124 per person.

Majorca

When? Saturday, June 26 to Saturday, July 3.

Who? Outbound - Ryanair. Return – Jet2.

How much? £77 per person.

Menorca

When? Saturday, July 3 to Saturday, July 10.

Who? Outbound – Jet2. Return – easyjet.

How much? £92 per person.

There are currently no easily accessible flights to Malta without having to connect in an amber level country.

Currently, Bristol Airport is not offering flights to any other green list countries.