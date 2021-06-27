LOVE Island star Molly-Mae Hague has announced she has been diagnosed with endometriosis.

Molly-Mae who came second on the ITV show said the diagnosis came after “excruciating” periods.

The social media influencer who shot to fame on the 2019 series of the dating show is now set for surgery.

Molly-Mae remains in a relationship with heavyweight boxer Tommy Fury, brother of World champion Tyson.

The PrettyLittleThing ambassador spoke out about her diagnosis to her 5.7 million followers.

She said: "I actually have got to have an operation for something that I want to tell you guys about. It's kind of a good thing and it's kind of a bad thing.

"I've told you guys for so long now that I suffer with excruciating periods and so many of you guys were commenting on my videos telling me to check for endometriosis."

She continued: "Straight away they said 'You absolutely do have endometriosis, it's clear as day'. So I guess that's kind of a good thing because at least I know now what it is.

"It's not a good thing that I have endometriosis, because obviously it can affect fertility and loads of other things, and you can never really cure it."

