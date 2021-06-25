WALES' finest hip hop exports, Goldie Lookin' Chain, feature in a new book telling the story of the Glastonbury Festival - through the eyes of the performers.
GLC, who hail from Newport, performed at the event several times in the early 2000s, and memories from their Worthy Farm experiences are documented in the book, View From The Stage: 50 Years of Glastonbury by the People That Played.
Rhys Hutchings, a founder member of the band, recalls a surreal experience during the band's appearance in the Dance Tent at Glastonbury in 2004 - and how it gave him a view of the festival few others appreciate.
"I got wrestled to the ground by security, who thought I was a punter trying to rush the stage, and they nearly broke my ankle," he says.
"I was stretchered to the hospital area through the crowd as Paul McCartney played Live and Let Die or something on the Pyramid Stage.
"It was like a field hospital in the Second World War, except everyone was on drugs.
"I loved going to the Glastonbury hospital, it was a view of Glasto most people don't appreciate."
You can read more from Rhys - and dozens of other acts, from Status Quo to Editors, Republica to Oasis - in View From The Stage: 50 years of Glastonbury by the People That Played, which is available now via countygazette.co.uk/glastonburybook for just £6.50 (including UK p&p)
