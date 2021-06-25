NEWPORT Drag Race Diva and lip-sync assassin Tayce has launched a sickening fashion collaboration with Nasty Gal.
Tayce caught the world’s attention on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK with her iconic fashion looks and hilarious catchphrases. And now she’s joined forces with Nasty Gal - for their first ever collaboration with a Drag Race UK star - to release Glam Rock inspired collection.
Her fashion inspirations - 'Bad b*****s, femme fatales, powerful women... Alien VS Predator and Sigourney f*****g Weaver' are clear throughout the 60-piece collection, filled with glitzy metallics, all-eyes-on-me lingerie, grungy accessories and statement hues.
On the collaboration, Tayce says: "Honey it means everything to be a Nasty Gal, you've got to be nasty, you've got to be edgy, you've got to be funky fresh and hey I'm all of those things.
"For me to be on this Nasty Gal campaign wearing this good s**t, b*****s are gonna gag, it means everything baby."
The first Welsh contestant in the show's history, Tayce's collaboration comes amidst drag's increasing popularity in the UK following Tayce's season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK - with Google searches for 'Drag Queens' soaring by 375 per cent after the first episode alone.
Nasty Gal x Tayce is available now exclusively on NastyGal.com.
