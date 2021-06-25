A POPULAR Netflix show filmed in and around Newport will return to our screens in September.

Netflix has confirmed that season three of Sex Education – which includes filming in Newport and Penarth – will premiere on Friday September 17.

The story follows socially awkward teen Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield) who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (played by Gillian Anderson).

A summary of what’s in store for season three of the Netflix show – produced by Eleven – states: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms.

“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

The filming, and release, of the third season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic but fans of the show will be able to get their fix soon.

Sex Education is no stranger to Wales – it has made use of the former Caerleon university campus in Newport throughout each series.

Sex Education cast and crew were also spotted filming in Monmouthshire in January (2021) and in Penarth in February (2021).

Season three of Sex Education will debut on Netflix on Friday September 17.