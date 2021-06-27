A CHARITY theatre production in Monmouthshire will honour the co-directors' mothers.

Over the Wye Theatre Company in Chepstow is staging Kinky Boots in August - with proceeds going to two charities.

Carl Fielding and Hannah Stait, Kinky Boots co-directors, are raising money for Aspire and Cancer Research.

After Mr Fielding's mum fell down some stairs last year, she has been in hospital paralysed with severe injuries. Aspire provides support to families affected by such drastic injuries and offers support, guidance and grants to aid the living of those who need it. Mr Fielding wants to bring theatre back to his mum's life and in her name.

The pair also want to raise money for Cancer Research as the disease affected Ms Stait's family. In September 2020 Ms Stait's mum was given a terminal cancer diagnosis while in hospital - and just ten days later she passed away.

In a joint statement the pair said: "In a time where the theatre has been ripped away from us, we've all been trying to fill the void that it left behind but the truth is that nothing can match up to that feeling of sitting in an audience when the overture starts or standing behind a curtain waiting for that light to hit you and make you sweat.

"Theatre is beautiful, messy, loud, stressful and the most fun you will ever have in your life. It's what's been missing, and we want to bring it back - it's like our own special kind of therapy and after the year we've had - we need it.

"We want to honour our mums through something fun, colourful and musical and bring the arts back into our lives. Musical theatre especially is so important as it reminds you that you're not alone and it brings people together even in the darkest of days. We want people to smile, laugh and sing - because we deserve it after a year of tragedy, loss and pain."

Kinky Boots has been one of Mr Fielding's favourite musicals for years, and he said he knows the whole show off by heart even the dances. He introduced Ms Stait to it in February of 2019 - and it soon became a fast favourite of hers too.

"We love everything about it," they said. "The songs, the fashion and definitely the messages it gives. It teaches us that sometimes we need to accept our own faults before we accept other people’s and that sometimes trying something knew could inspire your future! It teaches you to celebrate where you're from, to stand up and stand out. It's funny, warm and quirky and gives us life."

The production is looking for donations and sponsorship towards their rehearsal space and to pay for props, as well as donations of raffle prize donations from businesses who would like to be involved to be given as prizes during the show nights.

Contact overthewyetheatrecompany@gmail.com for information on how you can help.

The show will run from August 18-21 at Chepstow Drill Hall in Lower Church Street.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation dates and/or will be subject to rescheduling but full information will be shared as and when any situations develop.

Tickets are available here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/over-the-wye-theatre-company