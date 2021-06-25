A GROUP of youngsters have overcome the challenges of coronavirus to launch their debut CD.

Youth Vale Service aims to help young people achieve their potential through numerous initiatives, including the VYS Digital Music Project which helps people develop their singing, instrumental, and production skills and has led to the launch of a CD produced and recorded by the youngsters.

2020 Wrapped Up – which they worked on using Microsoft Teams as they were unable to meet face to face – focuses on their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it has had on young people

The project took them 14 weeks, which included:

Designing the artwork

Using Chrome Music Labs and GarageBand

Learning about different instruments

Improving singing and keyboard skills

Looking at how music affects films

Members of Youth Vale Service said: “It was a fun project, and we love our song.

“Working on it through Teams was challenging at times. There was too much to delay to record the singing live in the sessions, so we recorded the vocals at home on our phones and e-mailed them for the tutor to add to the song.

“It’s important to talk about what is happening in the world – young people have missed out a lot during the pandemic.”

They added that many of them had missed out on in-school learning and activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can listen to 2020 Wrapped Up on YouTube.

Vale of Glamorgan Council's Cabinet Member for Leisure, Arts and Culture and Young People’s Champion, Cllr Kathryn McCaffer, said: “We are grateful to have such a dedicated Youth Service, who offer diverse and empowering opportunities for young people across the Vale.

“Young people have had a particularly challenging time over the past 12 months, with many confined to their bedrooms, unable to socialise and experiencing disruptions to their learning. Our youth service was quick to move to online provision and were invaluable in supporting young people through this period.

“The song they have produced is incredibly impressive and captures how many of us - both young and old - have felt throughout the pandemic.

The VYS Digital Music Project is continuing this term. Sessions are every Wednesday between 6pm and 7.30pm and currently hosted on Microsoft Teams.

To find out more or register you interest e-mail valeyouthservice@valeofglamorgan.gov.uk