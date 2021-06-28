THE TOP 10 most popular Love Island UK contestant have been revealed.

The 10 most searched for Love Island UK contestants have been revealed with Zara McDermott topping the list with approximately 95,000 people worldwide ‘Googling’ her name monthly according to Top10Casinos.com

The 24-year-old beauty appeared in season four of the show and, although she got dumped on day 25, she clearly won the hearts of the public.

Second on the list is Maura Higgins with 88,000 people looking her up each month and in third place is Tommy Fury with 47,000 monthly searches – nearly 10,000 more searches than his Love Island love Molly-Mae Gauge who took seventh place.

In fourth place is Chris Hughes, the 24-year-old farmer from Cheltenham, and third season superstar, with 65,000 people searching his name on Google monthly. His Love Island partner, Olivia Attwood, took eighth place with 35,000 people searching for her name monthly. So, although they didn’t find love together, they definitely found fame.

In fifth place is Dani Dyer (49,000 monthly global searches), followed by Megan Barton Hanson in sixth place (40,000 monthly global searches).

The earliest contestant to make the top 10 is Zara Holland, who featured in season two of Love Island and lost her crown. Although many seasons have passed since, Zara Holland remains very popular with the public who look her up 31,000 times a month.

Lastly, in joint ninth place with Zara Holland is Georgia Harrison who took part in the third season of Love Island and is looked up by 31,000 people around the globe monthly.

The new series of Love Island premieres on ITV2 tonight (Monday June 28) at 9pm.