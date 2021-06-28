THE former deputy leader of Caerphilly council, who resigned after taking a trip to a country on the coronavirus amber travel list, has said he was “not breaking any rules” and he complied with all coronavirus regulations.

Cllr Sean Morgan who represents the Nelson ward, stepped down from the post earlier this month, though at the time no reason was given.

It has since been confirmed that Cllr Morgan, who was also cabinet member for economy, enterprise and infrastructure, visited Spain.

Now, in a statement posted to social media and shared with the LDR service, Cllr Morgan has given more detail about his trip and reason for his resignation.

Cllr Morgan said in that statement that he was “quite taken aback by the reaction”.

He said: “I was quite taken aback by the reaction and by some of the comments from my political rivals about my decision to take a holiday while fully vaccinated, within the guidelines, not breaking any rule, legislation or law.”

Cllr Morgan wrote that he made the decision to go to Spain knowing it was an amber list country and subject to specific coronavirus rules.

Those visiting amber list countries have to take a Covid-19 test before returning to the UK, and once back in the UK. People are also required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Cllr Morgan said it was for the “voters of Nelson, to judge my actions, should I again put myself forward for election in 2022”.

In his post, Cllr Morgan highlighted some of the work he had done for the local community including renewal of the skate park, creating a one-way system at Bwl Road and the new visitor centre at Penallta Park.

He said: “My work as deputy leader and cabinet member is something that I have always enjoyed and always been passionate about.”

Cllr Colin Mann, leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly Council, said: “Cllr Sean Morgan is misleading the public.

“He says in his Facebook statement that his trip to Spain led to adverse publicity and so he decided to step down as deputy leader.

“The fact that he went to Spain only became public knowledge last week a full fortnight after he actually resigned as deputy leader. In fact, the council statement of June 10 made no reference to the fact he was holidaying in Spain and journalists had been trying to find out the reason for his departure.

“First minister Mark Drakeford also made it perfectly clear that people should not travel abroad at this time – Cllr Morgan took the decision to ignore that advice. Also, why did Cllr Morgan resign as deputy leader if he thought he’d done nothing wrong – or was he told by the Labour leadership to go?”