RYLAN Clark-Neal has spoken out about his split from husband Dan Neal revealing that he is in a “bad place”.

Rylan and Dan made history when they became the first gay couple to present This Morning.

Rylan who shot to fame after reaching the finals of The X Factor has forged an impressive career as a TV presenter.

Rylan is a regular on the ITV show as well as the former presenter of Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

Rylan met his husband after Dan, a former police officer, appeared on Big Brother in 2013. It was the same year Rylan won the celebrity version of the show.

The TV presenter has spoken out following reports he is going through a divorce.

He has now broken his silence and confirmed the divorce but has asked for privacy as he deals with “personal issues”.

He said: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

Rylan has said he is trying to “seek help” following the divorce and is “not in a good place at the moment”.

He added: “I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”