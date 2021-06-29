THE MOST popular beach huts in UK have been revealed, with Barry Island topping the list.

With Brits escaping to the seaside more in recent years beach huts have become increasingly popular; some huts in Dorset sell for as much as £235,000, almost £75,000 more than the average UK house price.

Using available data resources, along with open source research into beach hut availability around the UK, the loans team at money.co.uk have created the Beach Hut Britain report, which looks into the best way to go about searching for affording and renovating the ultimate seaside accessory: a beach hut.

Research undertaken by the team revealed the top 10 most searched for UK beaches beach huts as follows:

Barry Island, South Wales West Wittering, Chichester Sandbanks beach, Dorset Camber Sands beach, East Sussex Hastings beach, East Sussex Woolacombe sands, North Devon Bournemouth pier, Bournemouth Boscombe beach, Bournemouth Avon beach, Dorset Southwold beach, East Suffolk

Although Barry Island is the only Welsh beach to made the top 10 it tops the list.

Barry Island's 24 beach huts, based on Whitmore Bay, includes small ones (2.5m x 1.8m) and larger ones (2.4m x 2.5m). The larger huts have access to running water and all have electrical sockets

This research has also revealed the most expensive beach huts in the UK, with the data based on an average cost - based on cheapest and most expensive huts in each area - for a week.

Comparatively, during peak season Barry Island's small beach huts are £19 a day - equating to £133 over seven days - while the larger huts are £32.50 a day which equates to £227.50 over seven days.

OTHER NEWS:

To find out more about Barry Island's beach huts or book visit www.beachhut.valeofglamorgan.gov.uk/generic.valeofglamorgan/BookingProcess

Alternatively people can book Barry Island beach huts by calling 01446 700111.

Huts are available from 10am-8pm during peak periods (6pm in off-peak times and 10pm during the school summer holiday period).

Although there is a no refund policy on the beach hut bookings people can amend their booking date - subject to availability - if needed.