OLLY Alexander has provided an update on speculation over him replacing Jodie Whittaker as the title character in Doctor Who.

Reports over the weekend suggested the Years and Years star could be in line to become the new Time Lord.

Mr Alexander was praised for his role in Channel 4 hit It’s A Sin earlier this year.

Jodie Whitaker replaced Peter Capaldi to become the first female Doctor following, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith who have all played the sci-fi icon since it’s revival on BBC One. Although the programme is called Doctor Who, the character's name is The Doctor.

A representative for the musician and actor has addressed the rumours.

The rep said: “Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation.

"As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true.

"Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being.”

Doctor Who return later this year when John Bishop will be joining the cast in place of Bradley Walsh who left the show after last year’s Christmas special.

He will play Dan, who “becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures” and will star alongside Ms Whittaker and Mandip Gill, who returns as Yaz.

It is thought the new season will be Jodie Whittaker’s last as The Doctor.

The 38-year-old intends to follow in the footsteps of predecessors including Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi by stepping down after three series at the helm of the Tardis, the Daily Mirror said.

Ms Whittaker, the 13th Doctor, became the first woman to take on the role when she replaced Capaldi in 2017.

Filming on the current series of Doctor Who is due to finish this summer and it will air in autumn.

The BBC have said it will be shorter, with only eight episodes due to Covid-19 restrictions affecting production.