AN OPEN air theatre festival is bringing live performance to Newport this month.
Shakespeare's Richard III and Henry V, as well as children's classic The Railway Children by E Nesbit, will all be performed as part of Cardiff Open Air Theatre Festival. And this year performances will be held at Newport's historic Tredegar House, as well as Insole Court in Llandaff, Cardiff.
Festival chairman Peter Harding-Roberts said: "I am absolutely delighted that Everyman Theatre’s Cardiff Open Air Theatre Festival is back, and that we are leading the way in bringing live theatre back to Wales.
"We are thrilled to be able to welcome audiences back to our performances, and whilst we have made some changes to help them go ahead, we’re excited to have the opportunity this year to take the festival on tour before we hopefully return to our performance space in central Cardiff next summer."
The Box Office is open now, and tickets can be booked by visiting their website, or by calling 0333 666 3366.
FESTIVAL LINE UP
Richard III by William Shakespeare:
- Insole Court: July 6–9, and July 12–17 at 8pm.
- Tredegar House: July 19– 24 at 8pm.
E Nesbit’s The Railway Children
- Insole Court: July 6-9, and July 12–17 at 6pm.
- Tredegar House: July 19–24 at 6pm.
Henry V by William Shakespeare.
- Insole Court: Sunday, July 11, 8pm.
- Tredegar House: Sunday, July 25, 8pm.
